Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Antofagasta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

