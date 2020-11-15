Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 490,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,924,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000.

Asana Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

