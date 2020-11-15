Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASHTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashtead Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $168.66 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $171.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

