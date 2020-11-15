Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.75. 2,772,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,055,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 68.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 464.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 77,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

