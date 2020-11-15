Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Shares Up 14.3%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) shot up 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.95. 1,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVDY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

