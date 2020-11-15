Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Down 5.9%

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. 4,220,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,386,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYTU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aytu BioScience in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 437.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

