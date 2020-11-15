B. Riley Boosts Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $134.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.63.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $67,352.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after buying an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 89,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 100,040 shares during the period.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

