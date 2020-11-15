B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE:BMRG) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,275,304.78 in Stock

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II (NYSE:BMRG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 419,971 shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,275,304.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, November 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,081,687 shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,957,489.31.

On Friday, November 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 820,297 shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $8,293,202.67.

On Wednesday, November 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 490,000 shares of B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $4,939,200.00.

NYSE:BMRG opened at $10.82 on Friday. B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in the third quarter worth $100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II by 8,550.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in the third quarter worth $367,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in the third quarter worth $675,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

