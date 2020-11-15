Bank of America Upgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.98 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.