BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Sells $1,437,000.00 in Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $28.50 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 329,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,737,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

