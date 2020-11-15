Barclays Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $67.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.83.

TD opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,615,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,430,000 after acquiring an additional 851,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

