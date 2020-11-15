Barclays Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $40.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYFT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.94.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,257,976 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 124.2% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

