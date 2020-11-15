Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) Shares Up 1.4%

Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $76.30. 512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL) by 236.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 6.72% of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

