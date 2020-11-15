Berenberg Bank Reiterates Sell Rating for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

