Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) shares traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.66 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 100.66 ($1.32). 17,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 122,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.03.

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (12.10) (($0.16)) EPS for the quarter.

In other Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) news, insider Christopher Mills bought 2,897,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £2,260,050 ($2,952,769.79). Also, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters bought 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.70 ($13,065.98). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,920,810 shares of company stock worth $228,188,070.

About Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.