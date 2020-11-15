Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist downgraded Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.74.

Biogen stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

