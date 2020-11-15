Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIRDF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

BIRDF stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

