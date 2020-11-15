BMO Capital Markets Boosts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to $16.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MRETF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Martinrea International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

