BMO Capital Markets Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $3.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

