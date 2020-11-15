BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to $0.85

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $0.80 to $0.85 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Pipestone Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

