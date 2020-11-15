BMO Capital Markets Raises Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $39.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities began coverage on Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boralex from $38.75 to $44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

