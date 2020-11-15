BMO Capital Markets Raises Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $249.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $247.00 to $249.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.43.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $152.09 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $173.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

