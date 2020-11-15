Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.43.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

