Bradley J. Phd Bolzon Sells 15,598 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 15,598 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $532,671.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,607.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $33.07 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BDTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

