Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Trading Down 6.3%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares fell 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.65. 733,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 649,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

