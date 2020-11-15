British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (BSC.L) (LON:BSC) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (BSC.L) (LON:BSC) dropped 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54). Approximately 11,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.20 ($0.58).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

About British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (BSC.L) (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

