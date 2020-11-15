Brokerages Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after acquiring an additional 204,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,255,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,843 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

