Brokerages Expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to announce earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. HD Supply posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HD Supply by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDS opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

