Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.05. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.