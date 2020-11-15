Brokerages Set Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Price Target at $30.25

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 116.7% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $344.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.