BTIG Research Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $200.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVB. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.63.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB opened at $169.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.