BTIG Research Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $50.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.94.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lyft by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,511,000 after purchasing an additional 270,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

