Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

