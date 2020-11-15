California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,497,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $44,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 89.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 796,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 57,526 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

