California Public Employees Retirement System Has $51.82 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313,001 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $51,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of FCX opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

