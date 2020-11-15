California Public Employees Retirement System Has $60.42 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $60,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.