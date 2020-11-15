California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,706 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Yum China worth $48,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 462,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Yum China by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 87,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Yum China by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

