California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Microchip Technology worth $57,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 55.9% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,934,000 after purchasing an additional 101,724 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,599 shares of company stock worth $1,202,988. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $126.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.79.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.