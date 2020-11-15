California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of ANSYS worth $64,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.82.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $328.21 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

