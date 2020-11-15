California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Corteva worth $49,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Corteva by 13.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 66.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 23.0% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 120.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 883,018 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

NYSE CTVA opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

