Canaccord Genuity Boosts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $34.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

