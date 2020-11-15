Canaccord Genuity Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $122.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.14. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

