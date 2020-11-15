Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC) Trading Down 1.4%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC) shares were down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 162,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 239,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.29.

About Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V) (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

