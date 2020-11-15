Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $35.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

