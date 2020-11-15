Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.66.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,828 shares of company stock valued at $21,335,116. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

