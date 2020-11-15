Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 7.5%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 6,142,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,420,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.18%.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.