Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Trading 5% Higher

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.41. 214,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 543,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 36.7% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 402,596 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 91.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

