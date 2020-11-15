CF Finance Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CFFAU) Trading Up 6.8%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFFAU) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 1,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 31,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFFAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

CF Finance Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CFFAU)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

