CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to $102.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.02.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CGI has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.