Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider Sells $262,500.00 in Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John R. Schimkaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00.

CPK opened at $109.55 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.28.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 158.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 56.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

